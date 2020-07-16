Lawmakers Order Arrest Of NDDC Managing Director, Pondei, Over Walk Out On Investigative Committee

Lawmakers at the House of Representatives have ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately arrest the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Prof Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, for contempt of the legislature.

The Interim Management Committee of the NDDC led by Pondei had staged a walk-out from the committee when it appeared for the continuation of the investigative hearing of the commission. Kemebradikumo Pondei

Pondei questioned the credibility of the House Committee, saying the committee Chairman, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, was corrupt as he had benefited from award of contracts in the commission.

Irked by the walk-out, spokesperson for the House, Benjamin Kalu, moved a motion invoking section 89 of the 1999 constitution (as amended), to issue a warrant of arrest.

The motion was seconded and passed.

