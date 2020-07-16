Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh

Speaking with journalists at the Government House in Port Harcourt after she was rescued from her house by Governor Nyesom Wike, Nunieh said that the policemen failed to show her a warrant of arrest when they came to her residence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 16, 2020

A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh, has said that policemen, who laid siege to her house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday morning to arrest her made several attempts to break through the security door of the house.

Speaking with journalists at the Government House in Port Harcourt after she was rescued from her house by Governor Nyesom Wike, Nunieh said that the policemen failed to show her a warrant of arrest when they came to her residence.

She said, “They (policemen) started trying to break the security door. Because it was a security door, they spent time trying to break the door. 

“Before, I asked them for their warrant of arrest and they said they didn’t have any. I then said I cannot go with the policemen. I needed to see the warrant of arrest. We are not in a banana republic.

“So, my governor came and sent them out; and said why would they come to arrest a woman like an armed robber? My governor told them that they should leave the compound. I am safely here with my governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.” 

Nunieh was preparing to leave her home for the airport to board a flight to Abuja where she was supposed to give her submission to the House of Representatives Committee investigating the operations of the NDDC when the policemen surrounded her property.

She has had a running battle with Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over issues related to how the commission was being run. 

 

 Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest WATCH VIDEO: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive #MalamiGate: Luxurious Sitting Room Interior Of Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By AGF Malami For Newly Married Son; How The Corruption-fuelled Wedding Extravaganza Started
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Father Of Late Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile, Speaks On Daughter's Last Moments, Says She Fulfilled Childhood Dream
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics National Assembly Clerk, Omolori, Rejects Sack By Commission
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption House Of Representatives Uncovers How NDDC Embezzled N81bn In Four Months
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics FAAN Condemns Adamawa Governor, Fintiri, For Violating COVID-19 Airport Protocol
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmakers Order Arrest Of NDDC Managing Director, Pondei, Over Walk Out On Investigative Committee
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-corruption Group Accuses Management Of North East Development Commission Of Fraudulent Practices
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Before We All Perish: A Dirge On Tolulope By Ofonime Honesty
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Magu Not On Trial, Invitation By Panel In His Best Interest —Presidency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad