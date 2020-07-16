Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh

A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh, has said that policemen, who laid siege to her house in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday morning to arrest her made several attempts to break through the security door of the house.

Speaking with journalists at the Government House in Port Harcourt after she was rescued from her house by Governor Nyesom Wike, Nunieh said that the policemen failed to show her a warrant of arrest when they came to her residence.

She said, “They (policemen) started trying to break the security door. Because it was a security door, they spent time trying to break the door.

“Before, I asked them for their warrant of arrest and they said they didn’t have any. I then said I cannot go with the policemen. I needed to see the warrant of arrest. We are not in a banana republic.

“So, my governor came and sent them out; and said why would they come to arrest a woman like an armed robber? My governor told them that they should leave the compound. I am safely here with my governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.”

Nunieh was preparing to leave her home for the airport to board a flight to Abuja where she was supposed to give her submission to the House of Representatives Committee investigating the operations of the NDDC when the policemen surrounded her property.

She has had a running battle with Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over issues related to how the commission was being run.