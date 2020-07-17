Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Begins Underground Moves To Contest 2023 Presidential Election

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has begun underground moves to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, facts at the disposal of SaharaReporters reveal.

Top sources within the APC disclosed that this ambition was one of the reasons why Lawan nominated Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the party.

It was gathered that Buni's nomination had put Lawan in a strong position as one of the major contenders for the presidential ticket of the APC should the party decide to make the contest for its ticket open to candidates from every zone of the country.

SaharaReporters was reliably informed that consultations were ongoing among major stakeholders in the party to make Lawan’s goal to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office a reality.

"Lawan is making moves for presidency in 2023 and this may be his first ambition in that direction.

“He is a proponent of North-East producing the next President and that is his agenda if the zoning favours the region.

“Though there are divergent views in the party as many are pushing for it to be zoned to the South," the source said.

VIDEO: âAlleged To Have Kill Her Husband To Deathâ - Nigeriaâs Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan Commits Grammatical Blunder On The Floor Of The Senate @NGRSenate



ð¥: @OakTVOnline pic.twitter.com/UrqNxrV976 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) July 4, 2020

Media Adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, said talks of his principal eyeing the President’s position in 2023 was mere speculation when contacted by SaharaReporters.

Leadership of the APC declined to comment on the issue when contacted by our correspondent.