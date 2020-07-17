Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Begins Underground Moves To Contest 2023 Presidential Election

Top sources within the APC disclosed that this ambition was one of the reasons why Lawan nominated Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the party.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 17, 2020

President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has begun underground moves to contest the 2023 Presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, facts at the disposal of SaharaReporters reveal.

Top sources within the APC disclosed that this ambition was one of the reasons why Lawan nominated Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State as Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the party.

It was gathered that Buni's nomination had put Lawan in a strong position as one of the major contenders for the presidential ticket of the APC should the party decide to make the contest for its ticket open to candidates from every zone of the country.

Ahmed Lawan

SaharaReporters was reliably informed that consultations were ongoing among major stakeholders in the party to make Lawan’s goal to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office a reality.

"Lawan is making moves for presidency in 2023 and this may be his first ambition in that direction.

“He is a proponent of North-East producing the next President and that is his agenda if the zoning favours the region.

“Though there are divergent views in the party as many are pushing for it to be zoned to the South," the source said.

Media Adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, said talks of his principal eyeing the President’s position in 2023 was mere speculation when contacted by SaharaReporters.

Leadership of the APC declined to comment on the issue when contacted by our correspondent.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Rivers Governor, Wike Rescues Ex NDDC MD, Joy Nunieh From House Arrest
Breaking News BREAKING: Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, Storms Joy Nunieh's House To 'Rescue' Her
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why I Rescued Ex-NDDC Boss, Joy Nunieh, From Police Siege –Rivers State Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ex-NDDC Managing Director, Nunieh, Testifies Before House Of Representatives Members
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Policemen Who Came To Arrest Me Attempted To Break My Security Door –Ex-NDDC Boss, Nunieh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Death Of Tolulope Arotile: Neither Freak Nor Accidental, She Was Murdered By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption US Moves To Seize Ex-Gambia Dictator Yahya Jammeh's $3.5m Mansion Bought With "Stolen" Funds
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Allegedly Sponsored by Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Vows To “Fight” SaharaReporters Over Expository Reports
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Sister Of Late Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Arotile, Demands Investigation Into Her Death
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Police Custody For Pouring Hot Water On 25-year-old Partner In Enugu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive REVEALED: New Multi-million Naira Property Built By Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, For Son In Kebbi State Uncovered
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH UK Won’t Pay You Hazard Allowance, Nigeria’s Health Minister Tells Doctors Planning To Migrate
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Brutalises, Locks Up Maid Inside Toilet For Six Days In Abuja Over Missing Mobile Phone
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad