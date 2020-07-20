Magu’s Probe: EFCC Officials Get Suspension Letters

Some staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission including the agency’s Secretary, Olanipekun Olukoyede, have received letters of indefinite suspension.

This comes days after 12 directors of the agency were suspended by the Presidency in relation to the ongoing probe of suspended Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu.

SaharaReporters gathered that some of the directors affected by that action had been a part of the team investigating Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Others affected by the suspension include Kabir Latona, Muhammed Abba, Ibrahim Buhari, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Magu was on July 6 arrested by a combined team of Department of State Services personnel and policemen and taken to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to answer questions from an investigative panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami, a retired judge of the Court of Appeal.

He was detained for several days before being released on bail.