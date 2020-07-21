BREAKING: Gbajabiamila Gives Akpabio 48 Hours Ultimatum To Name Lawmakers Who Got Contract From NDDC

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 21, 2020

Speaker of the Nigeria's House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has given Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, a 48-hour ultimatum to name lawmakers that received contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Akpabio, while appearing before the House Committee probing financial misappropriation in the NDDC on Monday, revealed that over 60 per cent of contracts in the agency go to lawmakers.

While speaking at the floor of the House on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila chided Akpabio, saying he came to deceive the lawmakers.

Gbajabiamila noted that Akpabio must reveal the names of the lawmaker within 48-hours or risk the wrath of the House.

He said, “I am giving the minister 24 to 48 hours to publish the names, the contracts, the companies, date, amount and the projects.

“Failing which, this house will bring the full wrath of the house on him. It is important that we set this record straight.

"The minister owes it to himself, to the committee, to people of Niger Delta, and the country to publish it. I will reserve my judgment. The minister came there to play games, but we do not play games here."

Recall that Honourable Thomas Ereyi-Tobi, who presided over the hearing on Monday, accused Akpabio of misleading the parliament and the public.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

