Student Detained On Orders Of Ex-President Jonathan For Creating Parody Twitter Account Denied Access To Lawyer After Coronavirus Report

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 25, 2020

Babatunde Olusola, an orphan and final year student of Chemical Engineering of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has been denied access to his lawyer by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Abuja.

Human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, made the disclosure on Saturday after police blocked him from seeing the detained student.

Olusola was arrested on the instructions of Jonathan for creating a parody Twitter account of the former President. 

Sources told SaharaReporters that Jonathan, who is on a peace mission to Mali, was aware that Olusola was an orphan whose academic pursuit was under threat owing to his continued detention. 

Also, Jonathan had knowledge that parody accounts do not violate Twitter rules.

This is in addition to the fact that Olusola made express clarification in the biography of the parody Twitter account that it does not belong to the former Nigerian President. 

SaharaReporters exclusively reported how the undergraduate took ill and had been exhibiting symptoms of Coronavirus like sore throat among others.

Mr Wan, a Chinese and Olusola's fellow inmate at the FCIID headquarters, tested positive for Coronavirus the same week the young man took ill. 

Rather than test or treat him and other inmates, policemen have been wading off Olusola's lawyers ever since SaharaReporters published the story of his ill health.

A particular Sergeant Lasisi, who is also Olusola's Investigating Police Officer, has been discovered to be having some unjust plans against the detained student. 

Despite perfecting his bail conditions, the student's surety was yet to be verified by government officials after more than one week.

Akinyode said it was disturbing that his client's release was being stalled by the police for no reason.

He said, "Twice I was denied access to Babatunde last week. I was told the IPO had to give his approval before I could see him.There's no law that says a lawyer must obtain an IPO's permit before he sees his client. This disgusting trend must stop. We will challenge it.

SaharaReporters, New York

