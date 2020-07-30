Furious Borno Governor, Zulum, Blasts Nigerian Army Over Convoy Attack In Baga

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has blasted the Nigerian Army following an attack on his convoy in Baga, a town under Kukawa Local Government Area on Wednesday night.

SaharaReporters gathered that the governor was on his way to some internally displaced persons camps in the Northern part of Borno when the incident happened.

Though the attack was repelled by security operatives in the governor’s convoy, there were casualties on the side of his entourage.

Babagana Zulum

A furious Zulum thereafter confronted the Commanding Officer in Mile 4, mincing no words in expressing his disappointment at the inability of the military to rid Baga and environs of insurgents.

He said, “You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful.

“You people said there’s no Boko Haram here, then who attacked us?”