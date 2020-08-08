Despite Evading Justice, Kashamu Couldn’t Escape Death –Obasanjo

"Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2020

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has commisirated with the people of Ogun State over the death of an ex-lawmaker, Buruji Kashamu, who died of Coronavirus complications on Saturday.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said while Kashamu’s death was “sad”, his life and history left “lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil”.

Olusegun Obasanjo

He said, “Senator Buruji Kashamu in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social, or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.

“May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

