BREAKING: UNILAG Names Prof Folasade Ogunsola As New Acting Vice Chancellor

The Senate of the University of Lagos has named Prof Folasade Ogunsola as Acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Prof Ogunsola was chosen at the Senate meeting following an election, which was held between her and Prof Ben Oghojafor.

The meeting was attended by about 167 professors, who voted for either of the two candidates.

In the last couple of weeks, UNILAG has become a subject of public discourse after Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the university, Wale Babalakin, announced the sacking of Vice Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Babalakin’s Governing Council had on August 12 sacked Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor over alleged financial misappropriation and misconduct.

Ogundipe, however, rejected the council’s decision, saying the university’s due process was not followed.

The two men were later asked by the government to step aside while a panel investigates the cause of the crisis.