PDP Petitions Police, Calls For Arrest Of Former Ondo APC Chairman, Kekemeke, For Inciting Violence In Viral Video

We are surprised that up till now security agencies have not apprehended Isaacs Kekemeke to answer for his utterances that are capable of precipitating crisis

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2020

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on security agencies in Ondo State to immediately arrest a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Mr Isaacs Kekemeke, for inciting and threatening violence ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state. 

Kekemeke had in a viral video said the APC was prepared to win the governorship election at all cost using "federal might". 

The APC chieftain also added that the ruling party would also contract thugs and members of the National Union of Road Transports Workers to rig the election. 

Addressing journalists on Monday in Akure, Fatai Adams, Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, said they had already written a petition to security agencies to take action on Kekemeke's inciting statement. 

Adams noted that the party was surprised seeing Kekemeke in the viral video justifying the destruction of campaign billboards and posters of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, by hoodlums allegedly working for the APC. 

He said, "So, we are surprised that up till now security agencies have not apprehended Isaacs Kekemeke to answer for his utterances that are capable of precipitating crisis and setting Ondo State on fire ahead of the gubernatorial election.

 APC Chieftain Caught On Tape Threatening To Cause Violence, Disrupt Ondo 2020 Governorship Election WATCH VIDEO: APC Chieftain Caught On Tape Threatening To Cause Violence, Disrupt Ondo 2020 Governorship Election

"We have sent letters to security agencies this morning (Monday). The security agencies are representatives of Mr President (Muhammadu Buhari) and we believe through this, he will intervene.

"We are doing this to guarantee free and fair election in the state during the forthcoming gubernatorial election on October 10, 2020.

"His statement was careless, very reckless and unbecoming of a man who parades himself as a lawyer. By his utterances, he's a huge disgrace to his profession and party. We believe the security agencies will be able to handle this."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics President Buhari Condemns Boko Haram Attack On United Nations Building In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections APC Sweeps Ondo Council Election, PDP Faults Conduct Of Exercise
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Officials Plot To Replace Christian Nominated For Chairmanship Of National Population Commission With Muslim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha, Condemns Foreign Medical Trips By Top Government Officials, Others, Describes It As Waste Of Resources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity CAMA: Churches Shouldn’t Comply With Nigerian Government’s Anti-Christ Law, Christian Group Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Youths Protest Outcome Of Ondo Council Election, Accuse Commissioner Of Electoral Malpractice
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Many Feared Dead As IPOB, Security Operatives Clash In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police White Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man In Back Seven Times
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor El-Rufai’s Aide Involved In Accident On Abuja-Kaduna Highway
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Escaped From Custody —Oyo Serial Killer, Shodipe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Condemns Boko Haram Attack On United Nations Building In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Mali Mali Soldiers Agree To Release President, Want Three-Year Stay In Power
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: UNILAG Names Prof Folasade Ogunsola As New Acting Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Former CBN Deputy Governor, Mailafia, Shuns Police Invitation Over Boko Haram Comments, Heads To Court
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Agriculture Nigerian Government Borrows 5,000MT Of Grains From ECOWAS To Feed Citizens
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos State Commissioner For Health Tests Positive COVID-19
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activists Seek Intervention Of US Government Over ‘City Detention’ Of Sowore During Demonstration At Embassy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
United States of America President Donald Trump’s Sister Describes Him As A Liar With No Principles
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad