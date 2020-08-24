PDP Petitions Police, Calls For Arrest Of Former Ondo APC Chairman, Kekemeke, For Inciting Violence In Viral Video

The Peoples Democratic Party has called on security agencies in Ondo State to immediately arrest a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the state, Mr Isaacs Kekemeke, for inciting and threatening violence ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Kekemeke had in a viral video said the APC was prepared to win the governorship election at all cost using "federal might".

The APC chieftain also added that the ruling party would also contract thugs and members of the National Union of Road Transports Workers to rig the election.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Akure, Fatai Adams, Chairman of the PDP in Ondo State, said they had already written a petition to security agencies to take action on Kekemeke's inciting statement.

Adams noted that the party was surprised seeing Kekemeke in the viral video justifying the destruction of campaign billboards and posters of the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, by hoodlums allegedly working for the APC.

He said, "So, we are surprised that up till now security agencies have not apprehended Isaacs Kekemeke to answer for his utterances that are capable of precipitating crisis and setting Ondo State on fire ahead of the gubernatorial election.

"We have sent letters to security agencies this morning (Monday). The security agencies are representatives of Mr President (Muhammadu Buhari) and we believe through this, he will intervene.

"We are doing this to guarantee free and fair election in the state during the forthcoming gubernatorial election on October 10, 2020.

"His statement was careless, very reckless and unbecoming of a man who parades himself as a lawyer. By his utterances, he's a huge disgrace to his profession and party. We believe the security agencies will be able to handle this."

