BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Journalists Boycott Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Press Conference

Fani-Kayode has come under heavy criticism for calling a journalist, Eyo Charles, “stupid” during a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 28, 2020

Members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Akwa Ibom State has resolved to boycott a press conference planned for Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, who is presently in the state.

In a statement on Friday, the chapter directed all journalists not to attend any activity organised by the former minister.

Fani-Kayode has come under heavy criticism for calling a journalist, Eyo Charles, “stupid” during a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State.

The journalist was said to have asked Fani-Kayode, who bankrolled his recent tour of some Southern states.

The former minister, who was infuriated by the question, said the journalist was stupid.

Fani-Kayode has since apologised for his comments.
 

