Atiku Asks National Assembly To Reject Non-viable Loan Requests

Atiku in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the National Assembly to reject the approval of any new loan request meant for projects that are not viable.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 31, 2020

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said that he cannot sit and watch the government of President Muhammadu Buhari squander the future of Nigerian Youth as well as generations yet unborn with loans that are not income-generating or production-based.

Atiku in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the National Assembly to reject the approval of any new loan request meant for projects that are not viable.

He said Nigerians cannot sit back and watch “while our nation teeters towards financial peril”.

Atiku added, “On May 29, 2015, Nigeria’s total national debt stood approximately at N12trn. As of August 2020, our national debt has trippled to N28.63trn. Even more alarming is the fact that the foreign debt portion of our national debt has risen from less than $10bn on May 29, 2015, to almost $30bn in August 2020.

“A further cause for concern is the fact that not all of these debts are necessary. A study of the use to which these monies have been put to will show that much of it has gone towards items or project that are non-productive or viable.

“As such, in view of your role as a check on the excesses of other arms of government, may I suggest that going forward, the National Assembly should refuse to approve any new loan requests, where such loans are to be spent on projects or items that are not income-generating or production-based, or indeed viable.”
Atiku letter.pdf

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Outrage Over Eviction Of Stall Owners At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Economy Full Text Of President Buhari’s 2018 Budget Speech
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy NBS Data Reveals How Much Nigerian States Generated Internally In 2017
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy Ajimobi On Buhari Criticism: Even Jesus Christ And Prophet Muhammed Were Criticised
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Economy REVEALED: New Abuja Airport Terminal Has Defects Only N72bn Can Correct
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion Poverty in Nigeria: Revisiting Theresa May’s Concern By Salihu Moh. Lukman
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Firm Lists 33 Nigerian Properties In United Kingdom, Begins Sales Over Government's Refusal To Pay Damage Cost
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Sports Former Flying Eagles Goalkeeper, Felagha, Dies At 26
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Bishop Oyedepo And Irresponsible COVID-19 Faith Healing Claims By Leo Igwe
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Only Nigerian Military Officer To Overthrow A Democratic Government --Sowore
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Group Accuses President Buhari Of Islamisation Agenda Over Removal Of Christian As NPC Chairman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Investigation: African Migrants 'Left To Die' In Saudi Arabia’s Hellish Covid Detention Centres
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Kano Elders Write Buhari, Kick Against Ganduje’s Move To Take N300Bn Loan From China
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International I Look Forward To The Day Nigeria Rewards Hard Work, Says Nigeria-born Lawyer Appointed Minister In Canada
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM FAAN Workers Protest Nigerian Government's Plan To Concession Airports
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Conducting House-To-House Search For IPOB Members After Enugu Killings, Survivor Says
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Police Newly Promoted Assistant Inspector-General Of Police, Yusuf, Is Dead
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad