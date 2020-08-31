RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, Visits President Buhari In Aso Rock

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle.

“President ‪@MBuhari‬ receives in audience General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (‪@rccghq‬), ‪@PastorEAAdeboye‬, at the State House, Abuja,” he said.

The meeting reportedly took place in the President's official office.

Adeboye had earlier in the year joined other leaders in the country to condemn rising insecurity across Nigeria.

He led members of his church on a protest march in Lagos to register his displeasure at the situation.

Earlier this month, Christian leaders slammed President Buhari's government for introducing the Company and Allied Matters Act, which empowers a federal ministry and Corporate Affairs Commission to regulate the affairs of churches.

The topic is still a burning subject and it is believed that it could form part of Adeboye and Buhari's discussion during the cleric's visit to the Presidential Villa on Monday.

