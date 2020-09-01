Buhari’s Closest Aide, Sarki Abba, Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari’s closest aide and Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

SaharaReporters learnt Abba tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and had not been seen on the Presidential Villa since then.

A source in the Presidency said those, who came in contact with him had also been asked to self-isolate.

The source said the current status of Abba remains unknown weeks after.

“Abba tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago but his current status as we speak is unknown, whether he has tested negative or not.

"All I know is there’s conspiracy of silence with regards to his status,” the source said.

Part of Abba’s duties before testing positive for COVID-19 was to come out to pick visitors when they arrive the Presidential Villa to see President Buhari.

He also adjusts the President's seat and moves with him everywhere.

Recall that in April, another close aide and Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Abba Kyari, died of Coronavirus complications.

A key member of the Buhari’s administration, his demise sent panic across Nigeria's seat of power, forcing drastic safety measures to be adopted to protect the President, who has himself battled an undisclosed ailment and had visited UK several times in recent years for medical attention.

SaharaReporters in August exposed how Mamman Daura, a nephew of the President was flown abroad for urgent medical treatment.

Daura was flown in a private jet to the UK after exhibiting respiratory difficulties with symptoms similar to Coronavirus.

He made the trip at a time the ban imposed on international flights to curtail further spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria had not been lifted.