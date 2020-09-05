Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Gifts Pro-government Lawmakers New Cars, Ignores Others For Allegedly Refusing To Sign Deputy Governor's Impeachment Notice

Barely a month to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has presented Sports Utility Vehicles to members of the state's House of Assembly especially those loyal to his government.

Akeredolu handed out the car gifts to the lawmakers on Friday in order to further enjoy their loyalty ahead of the election next month.

The governor, however, ignored lawmakers not loyal to him in the latest spending of state resources for personal goal.

The lawmakers ignored were those, who kicked against a plot to impeach deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, last month.

Presenting the vehicles to the Assembly members, Akeredolu said he had been able to fulfill his promises to them.

He said, "We have been on this car issue for a while and luckily it came today. Nobody is doing it for political reasons. This is an improvement on what we had last."

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyegun, who received the vehicles on behalf of members, said they were ready to perform their legislative duties optimally.