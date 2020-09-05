Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Gifts Pro-government Lawmakers New Cars, Ignores Others For Allegedly Refusing To Sign Deputy Governor's Impeachment Notice

The governor, however, ignored lawmakers not loyal to him in the latest spending of state resources for personal goal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 05, 2020

Barely a month to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has presented Sports Utility Vehicles to members of the state's House of Assembly especially those loyal to his government. 

Akeredolu handed out the car gifts to the lawmakers on Friday in order to further enjoy their loyalty ahead of the election next month.

The governor, however, ignored lawmakers not loyal to him in the latest spending of state resources for personal goal.

The lawmakers ignored were those, who kicked against a plot to impeach deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, last month. 

Presenting the vehicles to the Assembly members, Akeredolu said he had been able to fulfill his promises to them.

He said, "We have been on this car issue for a while and luckily it came today. Nobody is doing it for political reasons. This is an improvement on what we had last."

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Bamidele Oloyegun, who received the vehicles on behalf of members, said they were ready to perform their legislative duties optimally.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Drama As Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, Others Attend BBC Debate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Blaming Buhari For Current Hardship, Nigerians Being Punished For Sins, Disobedience To God, APC Supporters Say
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Deputy Governor Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plans By Governor Akeredolu To Attack Him During Campaign
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: African Union Disqualifies Okonjo-Iweala From Vying For World Trade Organisation Director General
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Politics Nigerians Slam President Buhari, Say He Lacks Ideas As Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Corruption: There Have Been Abuse Of Trust By People In My Administration —President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PUBLIC HEALTH Outrage As BBC Links Low COVID-19 Deaths In Africa To Poverty On Continent
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption After Seizing Super Yacht, United States Moves To Confiscate Nigerian Oil Mogul Kola Aluko’s $25m Mansion, Other Luxury Properties
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Tradition Police Stop Kano Man From Committing Suicide Over Failure To Marry Buhari's Daughter
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Drama As Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, Others Attend BBC Debate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Ex-Finance Minister, Okonjo Iweala, Ditches Nigerian Citizenship Despite Using Nigeria To Push For WTO Candidacy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education South-East Candidates Adopt Northern States As States Of Origin To Beat Discriminatory Cut-off For Admission Into Unity Schools, Government Shuns Court Ruling Against Imbalance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Security Personnel Repel Bandits On Kaduna-Abuja Road
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Receives Russia’s COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption AMAC Chairman Allegedly Forces Contractor To Sign Contract Revocation Letter Under Duress, Refuses To Pay N33m Outstanding Balance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Stop Blaming Buhari For Current Hardship, Nigerians Being Punished For Sins, Disobedience To God, APC Supporters Say
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Malabu: Canadian Court Dismiss Etete’s Appeal On Seizure Of Private Jet By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Despite Malami's Allegations Against Magu, UK Judge Hails Role Of Suspended EFCC Boss In P&ID Case
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad