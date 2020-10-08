EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Secures Court Order To Freeze Three Bank Accounts Belonging To Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa

In obtaining the ex-parte order, the EFCC said the bank accounts are being investigated for conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has obtained a court order granting the temporary forfeiture of three bank accounts belonging to Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The court order was obtained from the Federal High Court, Lagos, on September 15, 2020.

Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, In EFCC Office Over Misappropriation Of Public Funds 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

The bank accounts are to be frozen pending an investigation by the EFCC.

The three bank accounts frozen are domiciled in Standard Chartered Bank under the name Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

In obtaining the ex-parte order, the EFCC said the bank accounts are being investigated for conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering.

DOCUMENT: EFCC Secures Court Order to Freeze Three Bank Accounts Belonging to Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

SaharaReporters had exclusively published series of reports highlighting how Obasa embezzled millions of public funds in flagrant abuse of office.

Some of the reports revealed how he operates over 64 bank accounts using different names to conceal his identity.

Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts.

After months of reporting and investigation by SaharaReporters, Obasa was invited by the EFCC for questioning.

Some of his allies, who are involved in the grand corruption, have also been grilled by the anti-graft agency and they confessed to the act, promising to refund some of the stolen funds.

Obasa, who is a stooge of ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, arrived at EFCC's office at about 10:00am on Thursday for questioning by officials of the anti-graft agency.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, In EFCC Office Over Misappropriation Of Public Funds
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap One Person In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, In EFCC Office Over Misappropriation Of Public Funds
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Blast Fani-Kayode For Sponsoring #BringbackGEJ Campaign
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NULGE President, Ibrahim Khaleel, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Another Fire Explosion Rocks Lagos
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Shot Dead At United States Gas Station Five Months After Graduating
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad