EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Secures Court Order To Freeze Three Bank Accounts Belonging To Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has obtained a court order granting the temporary forfeiture of three bank accounts belonging to Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

The court order was obtained from the Federal High Court, Lagos, on September 15, 2020.

Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

The bank accounts are to be frozen pending an investigation by the EFCC.

The three bank accounts frozen are domiciled in Standard Chartered Bank under the name Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

In obtaining the ex-parte order, the EFCC said the bank accounts are being investigated for conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering.

SaharaReporters had exclusively published series of reports highlighting how Obasa embezzled millions of public funds in flagrant abuse of office.

Some of the reports revealed how he operates over 64 bank accounts using different names to conceal his identity.

Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts.

After months of reporting and investigation by SaharaReporters, Obasa was invited by the EFCC for questioning.

Some of his allies, who are involved in the grand corruption, have also been grilled by the anti-graft agency and they confessed to the act, promising to refund some of the stolen funds.

Obasa, who is a stooge of ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, arrived at EFCC's office at about 10:00am on Thursday for questioning by officials of the anti-graft agency.