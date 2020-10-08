BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, In EFCC Office Over Misappropriation Of Public Funds

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is currently at the office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for questioning over allegations of financial misappropriation.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported that Obasa and some top members and accounting officials in the Lagos Assembly had been invited by the EFCC for questioning.

Mudashiru Obasa

Obasa, who is a stooge of ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, arrived at EFCC's office at about 10:00am today.

SaharaReporters had in series of reports detailed how Obasa had engaged in looting of public funds since he became Speaker of the Assembly.

The online news publication revealed how he operated over 64 bank accounts using different names to steal public funds.

To conceal his identity, the Speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts.

Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts.

SaharaReporters also exposed how Obasa awarded contracts to himself using different companies owned by him and how he got the Assembly to approve N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event held.