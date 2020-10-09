Delta Hospital Rejects Patients After 4:00pm, Residents Condemn Trend

Doctors and nurses at Central Hospital, Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, now reject patients once the time is past 4:00pm, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The new trend, it was reliably gathered, had been on for several weeks.

Women, who carried their sick children to the hospital as well as adult patients seeking medical treatment, were turned back by doctors and nurses as soon as it was past 4:00pm.

Central Hospital, Oleh.

Patients, who narrated their ordeals to our correspondent, condemned the attitude of the hospital staff.

Narrating her ordeal, a mother, who identified herself as Franca Uzih, said on Thursday she carried her sick son to the hospital but they were sent back by a doctor because it was past 4:00pm.

"It was about some minutes past 4:00pm I took my son to the hospital, the card was processed and I was directed to see a physician but none was on the ground.

"I waited for over two hours and went back to the health assistant who told me the doctor was already around. I was patient and waited for over an hour watching the doctor staring at me while discussing irrelevant issues with another staff. The doctor refused to attend to us and walked out on me.

"I was furious and thinking about my child's health and that of a woman in the hospital whose test was put on hold because the laboratory was locked and no one to attend to her.

"There was also a case of a man carried away before my eyes in a deplorable condition. Governor Okowa should scrap his health insurance scheme as those that are under this scheme are treated with disdain. This is my second experience if not third at Oleh Central Hospital and I deem it fit to bring it to the public."

Also narrating her experience at the hospital, another mother, Kome Eni, said, "Few months ago, I had a similar experience where one of the doctors refused to treat my daughter because it was past 4:00pm whereas, we are entitled to 24 hours service based on the health insurance scheme. This really calls for serious attention."

Recall that last month patients especially the male folks were rejected by the management of the hospital while others were discharged and referred to other health facilities within and outside the locality following what they said to be "shortage of medical personnel and drugs".

Several calls put across to the Zonal Medical Director of the hospital, Christopher Ugbaja Amaechi, were not answered as at the time of filing this report.

