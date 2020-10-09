Parents Of Missing Boy Speak As Sotitobire Prophet Jailed For Life In Akure

Temitope Kolawole, the father of the missing child who spoke briefly to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, said he would prefer to remain silent over the judgement, noting that his lawyer would soon talk on behalf of the family.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 09, 2020

As reactions continued to trail the life imprisonment slammed on Prophet Alfa Babatunde, the founder of the Sotitobire Miracle Centre Akure, in Ondo State, over the disappearance of a toddler, Gold Eniola Kolawole, in his church, parents of the missing boy said that life had become difficult for them without their child. 

Temitope Kolawole, the father of the missing child who spoke briefly to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, said he would prefer to remain silent over the judgement, noting that his lawyer would soon talk on behalf of the family. 

He said, "We have heard the judgement. It is good, but we have been briefed and advised by our lawyer that we should still hold on for an interview with the press.

"So, I won't comment now on the judgement, but it has not been easy for us throughout the ten months, and I wouldn't want to say more than that."

Prophet Babatunde was Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ondo State High Court over the case of the missing child. 

The jail term was slammed on the popular Akure prophet by Justice Olusegun Odunsola of the State High Court in Akure, ten months after the child was declared missing at the church. 

He was jailed alongside six other defendants: Omodara Olayinka, Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode, and Anjorin Gbenga. 

It will be recalled that on November 10, 2019, the one-year-old boy was declared missing during a Sunday service at the popular Sotitobire Church. 

This led to the arrest of the prophet by the police for interrogation following complaints from the parents. 

See Also CRIME DSS Urged To Charge Suspects In Case Of Missing Ondo Boy To Court 0 Comments 10 Months Ago

The boy's disappearance also led to burning of the church, located at Oshinle area of Akure, by the people in the area after a story went viral that the police had exhumed the corpse of the boy from the altar of the church. Although the information later proved to be false. 

On December 10, 2020, the Department of the State Services re-arrested Babatunde and took over the case after a petition from the parents of the missing child.

After a series of interrogation by the DSS, the prophet was arraigned at the Magistrates Court sitting in Akure on a six-count charge on December 23, 2019, alongside the six other members of his church. 

They were charged for conspiracy to commit felony to wit aiding and abetting abduction while their offences were a breach of Section 5 of Ondo State Anti-kidnapping and Anti-Abduction Law 2010.

The 7th defendant, Anjorin, had a one-count charge of destroying evidence which is punishable under the criminal laws of Ondo State.

The defendants were remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Services in Ondo State at the Olokuta Prison in Akure. 

See Also Christianity Missing Toddler: Court Fails To Grant Bail To Ondo Prophet, Remains In Custody 0 Comments 8 Months Ago

 

The matter was later transferred to the State High Court. 

After ten months of legal battle, Justice Odusola finally convicted Babatunde and other defendants, having found them guilty "based on the circumstantial evidence" presented by the prosecution.

Earlier before his judgement, Odunsola said evidence showed that Modupe Kolawole handed over his son to the head usher, Margaret Oyebola, during the Sunday service.  

He said the lackadaisical attitude of the prophet, immediately he was told the boy had gone missing, and conspiracy of silence by the teachers in the children's department was intentional and calculated to cover their strange deal to run away with the child.

See Also Police Missing 1-Year-Old: Ondo Church Prophet Using Police To Harass Us, Distraught Mother Cries Out 0 Comments 10 Months Ago

Justice Odusola also accused the Police B Division Akure of compromising and serving as a tool of oppression for the prophet in the case of the missing boy.

The judge, after that, sentenced the prophet to life imprisonment alongside the convicted church members. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Rivers Serial Killer To Death
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
CRIME Grandma Sells Grandson For N1.4 Million Four Days After Birth In Imo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap One Person In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Prophet Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Over Missing Child
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Nigerian Migrant Burned Alive In Libya Factory, Three Suspects Arrested
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption I'll Attend Trial When Doctor Certifies My Knee Has Healed –Maina
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Scrap Redundant Federal Agencies
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Government Expresses Concern Over Second Wave Of COVID-19 Outbreak
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Bows To Pressure From Top Politicians, Releases Obasa On Bail Hours After Grilling
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos State Government Plot With Protest Leaders To Compromise #EndSARS Demonstration
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive Aviation Minister, Sirika, Accused Of Withholding Staff Salaries To Fulfill Governorship Ambition, Union Threatens Strike Action
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Corruption Has Completely Gone Out Of Control In Nigeria, Onaiyekan, Jega, Others Lament
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Contrary To Claims By Governor El-Rufai, Hisbah Has Been Operating In Kaduna For Long
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad