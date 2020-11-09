#EndSARS Celebrities, Promoters Must Face Law, Garba Shehu Says

The Central Bank of Nigeria had recently frozen the account of some protest organisers in a bid to stop further protests from occurring.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2020

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that all Nigerians and celebrities, who promoted protests against police brutality in the country must face the law.

Garba Shehu Classic FM, Abuja.

The Nigeria Immigration Service also seized the travel passport of Modupe Odele, preventing her from leaving the country for providing legal aid to arrested protesters.

The Nigerian Government irked by the protests had in October hired thugs to hijack the demonstration, plunging the nation into chaos in a bid to blame it on peaceful #EndSARS protesters. 

While speaking on why the CBN froze the account of the protesters, Shehu while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said, “This country has only one President and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table.

“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution —under section 33— that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT.

“Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of anybody.

“I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did."

SaharaReporters, New York

