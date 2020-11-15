Lewis Hamilton Wins 7th Formula 1 Championship Title

Hamilton supported the #EndSARS protest against police brutality in Nigeria in October.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

Lewis Hamilton has won the 2020 F1 championship, making it the seventh time in his career.

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship as he walks onto the podium, applauded by third placed Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey Getty Images

This win puts him at par with Micheal Schumacher's illustrious record of seven world titles.

Reacting to his record-breaking victory, he said, “I’ve got to say thank you to my family. We dreamed of this when we were young, watching the Grand Prix, and this is beyond our dreams. It's so important for kids - dream the impossible. You've got to work for it, chase it, and never give up or doubt yourself."

Hamilton's seventh title has been won with three races in the 2020 season.

