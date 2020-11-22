FLASHBACK: APC Chairman Killed By Bandits In Nasarawa Hailed Buhari In 2018 For Defeating Boko Haram, Said Killings Attributed To Bandits, Herdsmen Attempt To Discredit President

Shekwo was kidnapped on Saturday at his residence along Dunamis Church, Bukan Sidi in Lafia, capital of Nasarawa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2020

Philip Shekwo, Chairman of Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, who was found dead on Sunday after being kidnapped by bandits on Saturday, once hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for 'defeating' insecurity in the country.

Late Phillip Tetari Shekwo KokoTV

During a 2018 thanksiginng in his honour in Toto Local Government Area of the state, Shekwo said killings around the country attributed to bandits and herdsmen were corruption fighting back and an attempt to discredit President Buhari.

He said at the time, “If not because God in His infinite mercy decided to bring Buhari to power at the time He did, the country would have been in a serious mess by now.

“The President is sincerely fighting corruption; corruption is responsible for all other reasons why there is so much rot in the system.

“Boko Haram was also defeated and no local government area in the country today is under the control of the group as was the case in the past.

“Immediately President Buhari started fighting corruption and corrupt people, every right-thinking Nigerian knew that corruption would fight back.”

