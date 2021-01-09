Amotekun Must Not Become Another SARS –Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has said the South-West Security Network Agency, Amotekun, must not morph into another Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force that was recently disbanded.

The advice comes amid the recent allegations of recklessness and extrajudicial killings against the security outfit, especially in Oyo State.

In an interview with Arise TV on Saturday, the professor said the men of the Amotekun Corps must be trained on ethics so that they don't become brutal and ruthless than the officers of the defunct police unit.

He said, "I have told them anytime they want us to come and assist, we will come even if it is just on the ethical session so that as you are training them to defend us, we are also training their minds so that Amotekun does not become another SARS, very important. We must do everything together."

Soyinka, who said some South-West states were tardy in inaugurating their Amotekun Corps, urged other states yet to launch their security outfits to do so quickly as the challenge of insecurity has reached a "stage of desperation".

Ondo and Oyo States have launched the security outfit endorsed by the six South-West states' governments last year.