I Won’t Allow Ethnic, Religious Violence Among Nigerians —Buhari

Our government will protect all religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria, whether majority or minority, in line with our responsibility under the constitution.

by SaharaReporters, New York Feb 15, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his administration will not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

According to the President on his Twitter page, the Nigerian government is committed to ensuring the security of all Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliation or ethnicity.

The tweet came after ethnic violence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, following the alleged killing of a Yoruba man by a Hausa resident.

The clash led to violence, which resulted in the destruction of property and the deaths of an unspecified number of people. 

“Our government will protect all religious and ethnic groups in Nigeria, whether majority or minority, in line with our responsibility under the constitution. We will not allow any ethnic or religious groups to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups,” Buhari said.

“I appeal to religious and traditional leaders, as well as Governors and other elected leaders across the country, to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.”
 

