Tension As Gunmen Kill Two Police Officers, Burn Patrol Vehicle In Anambra

Residents and indigenes of Ekwulobia in Anambra State are living in fear following the death of two police officers killed by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums.

Ekwulobia is said to be one of the largest cities in Anambra State after Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi.

A video clip of the incident seen by SaharaReporters show the bodies of the slain officers dumped by the roadside.

It was not yet clear if the hoodlums carted away their rifles during the attack.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after a police station was attacked and two officers killed in Aba, Abia state.

SaharaReporters gathered that an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and a Police Corporal were killed in the attack.

The attackers also broke into a store where arms were kept and carted them away.