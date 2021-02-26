BREAKING: Bandits Kill 35 In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community

At least 35 persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Sabuwar Tunga village, Dankurmi district in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the armed men arrived the community on motorbikes and unleashed terror on the defenceless residents.

A resident of the town said the attack, which was carried out on Thursday night, was a well-planned and coordinated attack.

He said the gunmen after attacking the village carted away livestock and escaped to the forest.

“We have recovered over 35 bodies after the attack and many more residents have not been accounted for. They came at the midnight and opened fire on the village, shooting anyone on sight and burning houses,” the source said.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle and kidnapping residents for ransom.

On Friday morning, over 300 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government area of the state were abducted.

The gunmen were said to have arrived the school around 1am and loaded the girls in buses.

A resident in Kawaye village identified as Seidu Muhammadu who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters said his daughters, Mansura and Sakina, were among those abducted.

"I'm on my way to Jangebe now to see the situation myself. I was told they invaded the school around 1 am," he said.

SaharaReporters learnt that the bandits arrived around 1 am with buses and motorcycles, which were used to take the pupils away.

A source said the bandits, some whom appeared like security agents, were in the school for a long time without being challenged by any security outfit.

In 2019, the Zamfara state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' banditry groups by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.