Mr Macaroni Slams Nigeria Police Over Its International Women’s Day Post

Popular comedian, Debo Adebayo, alias Mr Macaroni has taken a swipe at the Nigeria Police Force following the backlash the security agency received on social media over its message to commemorate the International Women’s Day.

In a tweet he shared, Mr Macaroni said no amount of ‘packaging and branding’ could erase the awful and bitter experiences officials of the police force had put their fellow Nigerians through. He also asked if they had any conscience.

His tweet read, “Just go through the quoted tweets and comments here! No amount of packaging and branding can erase the awful and bitter experiences that you people have put your fellow Nigerians through. Don’t you people have conscience?”

Mr Marcaroni was arrested alongside other protesters on February 13 during the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest and inhumanely treated by police officers.

Mr Marcaroni alleged that his phones were destroyed after he was arrested and that he also sustained bruises all over his body because he was beaten by security operatives.

The Nigeria Police Force had on International Women’s Day tweeted: “You are intelligent, strong, courageous, undaunted and dependable. Happy International Women’s Day.”