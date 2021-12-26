UPDATED: Bandits Abduct Police Officer’s Wife, Daughter, Four Others On Christmas Night In Kaduna

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2021

No fewer than six people, including a police officer’s wife, were kidnapped, when bandits invaded Wusasa community in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Christmas night.

SaharaReporters had reported that the incident happened on Saturday night close to Kuregu Wusasa, opposite New ECWA church.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A source in the area had told SaharaReporters on Sunday that the suspected bandits stormed the area with arms and ammunition, whisking away five persons.

It was further revealed that the bandits struck around 10:30 pm and went from house to house.

It was learnt that the wife of a policeman, his daughter and four others were kidnapped, according to Daily Trust.

The report said Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KadVS) later responded to a distress call put across to them but the bandits were already on their way out with the victims.

“As they (KadVS) arrived and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, they (bandits) ran away with the victims, it was later realised that the victims were from three different houses in the Wusasa area,” the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

However, efforts to reach the spokesperson for the state police command, Mohammad Jalige and the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, were not successful.

They neither answered calls made by SaharaReporters to their mobile phones nor replied to text messages sent to them.

On December 3, 2021, bandits stormed some communities in Dutsen Abba Ward, Zaria Local Government and kidnapped 13 persons, killing one.

 

Similarly, on December 14, bandits blocked Zaria-Kaduna expressway, killed a member, Kaduna State House of Assembly and kidnapped dozens of travellers.

SaharaReporters, New York

