BREAKING: UBEC Chairman, Daughter Regain Freedom After Less Than 24 Hours In Captivity

An aide to Mahmood confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on phone on Tuesday. He said that his boss and daughter were released at about 1:30pm, and that they were hale and healthy. He claimed no ransom was paid for his release.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 30, 2019

Muhammed Mahmood, Chairman of the Board of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), and his daughter have been released by his abductors.

An aide to Mahmood confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on phone on Tuesday.

He said that his boss and daughter were released at about 1:30pm, and that they were hale and healthy.

He claimed no ransom was paid for his release. 

Mahmood was abducted alongside his daughter along the Kaduna-Abuja highaway, around Katari, a village few kilometres from Zuba, an Abuja suburb, on Monday while travelling from Kaduna to Abuja. 

His driver was shot dead in the operation.

