EFCC Yet To Prosecute Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Since 2018 Despite Corruption Evidence Against Him

In the letter seen by SaharaReporters dated March 19, 2018 and addressed to the Clerk of the Assembly, it was stated that the EFCC was also investigating the Speaker for abuse of office.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 15, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is yet to prosecute Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, despite a letter it wrote to the House demanding for him to be investigated for fraud in March 2018.

The EFCC listed two accounts being run by Obasa in Wema and Standard Chartered banks that are used for his corrupt activities.  Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

The letter reads, “The commission is investigating a case involving the above mentioned name, during the course of investigation, several lodgements from the Lagos State House of Assembly into the same accounts were found.

“In view of this, you are expected to furnish the commission with the followings: the details of all lodgements into these accounts from LAHA from January, 2015 to date.

“To detail a senior officer conversant with these transactions to report with the documents and interview the undersigned through the Sectional Head, Intelligence and Special Operation Section on Monday 26th March, 2018 at 10am.”

 

However, SaharaReporters discovered that since that period till date, nothing had been heard of that petition and the investigation of Obasa by the EFCC.

In series of reports recently, SaharaReporters had exposed the fraudulent and corrupt activities of the Lagos Speaker, who has used different companies registered under different names to siphon public funds in Lagos.

The online publication revealed how Obasa approved the sum of N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event had been held, and how he illegally collected N45,750,00 for a Christmas party that never held.

While Obasa also orchestrated the disbursement of N10m monthly allocation to his wife under the guise of gender inclusiveness programme for women, he also received N17m monthly to maintain his personal residence and guest house.  

He has mobilised thugs with N50m in a bid to invade the Civic Media Lab to burn down the place with anybody found there as a way of getting back at the online news publication for exposing his fraudulent activities in the Lagos parliament where he had been feeding fat on public funds.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

