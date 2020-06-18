BREAKING: Ajimobi Alive, Family Says As Ex-Oyo Governor Slips Into Coma Due To Coronavirus Complications

A former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has slipped into coma as a result of Coronavirus complications.

Ajimobi has been in Intensive Care Unit at First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos, since he was rushed to the place few weeks ago after it emerged he had the virus.

The former governor first slipped into coma on June 8 but was revived and stabilised by doctors until Thursday when he again went totally unconscious.

A family source, who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters on Thursday night, said, "Ajimobi is alive. He only slipped into coma. We are praying to God for his revival."

Bolaji Tunji, media aide to the former governor, in social media posts also confirmed that Ajimobi was alive, urging Nigerians to pray for his recovery.

First Cardiology is the same hospital where former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, was treated of Coronavirus until he died of the disease.

