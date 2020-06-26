BREAKING: Army Arrests Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins For Granting Media Interview

Mrs Victoria, wife of Lance Corporal Martins, has been arrested for granting a media interview over her husband's arrest, SaharaReporters has discovered.

In a viral video published by SaharaReporters, Lance Corporal Martins complained about the inadequate measures employed by the army in combating Boko Harm.

He blamed the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen Tukur Buratai, for the failings of millitary personnel in crushing Boko Haram.

Lance Corporal Martins was later arrested and transfered to the Army Headquarters in Abuja. Lance Corporal Martins berated the security chiefs of Nigeria for deliberately not acting to stop the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Wednesday, Mrs Victoria said fending for her three children.has been her major worry since her husband's arrest.

She said, "A day before he posted the video, he called me to ask for recharge card to buy data but I didn't send it him because he already told me that he wanted to post a video about the problems they are facing in the army.

"He told me to prepare for the worst. So, I didn't send him the data because I don't want him to get into trouble by uploading the video on social media."

The woman said she asked her husband how they will manage their family if he was sanctioned and things go worst.

She said, "I asked him where do we start as a family. But he said I should man up, that I've been the one taking care of the family before now."

Mrs Victoria said her husband was one, who will not refrain from speaking the truth because of fear or favour.

"Day before yesterday, he was on off and he resumed duty yesterday.

"He made a video call with the children after he resumed at the office.

"Not up to 30 minutes later, he called that they've arrested him and they are taking him to the guard room. He said if you hear from me, fine, if you don't hear from me, fine.

"My husband's main issue/complaint is that there is no ammunition to fight in the North-East, no ammunition, if you complain it's a problem.

"They don't pay them well. Navy get more pay, army don't get all their allowances that should be given to them

"I can't hear from him, they've collected his phone and his colleagues don't want to release information about him."

