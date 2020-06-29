BREAKING: Nigerian Army Dragged To Court Over Illegal Arrest, Detention Of Lance Corporal Martins And Wife

Martins had on June 23, 2020 in a video criticised security chiefs in the country for not doing enough to end terrorism and needless killings of citizens.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

The Nigerian Army has been dragged before the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the unlawful arrest and detention of Lance Corporal Martins and his Wife, Mrs Victoria Idakpini.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, were also joined in the suit.

Lance Corporal Martins berated the security chiefs of Nigeria for deliberately not acting to stop the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.

 Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria WATCH FULL VIDEO: Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria

He was soon arrested by army authorities while his wife a few days later was also apprehended over the incident.

Confirming the institution of the lawsuit, Mr Tope Akinyode, National President of Revolutionary Lawyer's Forum, said, "We are of the considered view that the continued detention of Lance Corporal Martins violates his fundamental human rights much as it violates the extant provisions of the Armed Forces Act. 

"Unfortunately, the Nigerian Army displayed a higher degree of despotism on 25th June when again it illegally arrested and has continued to detain the wife of Lance Corporal Martins, Mrs Victoria Idakpini, leaving her three children in the care of no one.

"This unimaginable degree of wickedness from the Nigerian Army is worth the condemnation of all and sundry, to say the least. 

"Already, Nigerians are daily losing confidence in the activities of the army but this recent arrest is a big blow on the generality of Nigerians.

"We shall battle the oppressive and abrasive tendencies of the Nigerian Army and we'll ensure that justice is served in this case."

Legal Document 1 by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

Legal Document 2 by Sahara Reporters on Scribd

 

Saharareporters, New York

