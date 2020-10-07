After Embezzling Huge Public Funds, Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Pushes Bill To Establish Anti-corruption Commission

Desperate to appear as a saint after embezzling millions of naira from the Lagos State House of Assembly treasury, Speaker of the parliament, Mudashiru Obasa, is pushing to establish an anti-corruption commission in Lagos.

The bill, which is to be presented to the members of the state Assembly, also seeks to open an office of public complaint.

Lagos speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

The commission is to be headed by an executive chairman and a commissioner.

Sources privy to the draft of the bill confirmed to SaharaReporters that the bill will be used to push Obasa as an anti-corruption advocate.

“Obasa was advised by some of his allies in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to push a bill in the eye of the public on anti-corruption commission so that it will look as if he is an anti-corruption crusader,” the source said.

Obasa and some top members and accounting officials in the Lagos Assembly had been invited by the EFCC for questioning.

During the interrogation, some Assembly staff confessed to be part of the financial misappropriation and promised to return embezzled funds.

Part of those invited was Obasa’s Foreign Relations and Protocol Officer, Ajibosin B. Adenike, and contractors.

Sources confirmed to SaharaReporters that following the receipt of the invitation; Obasa flew to Abuja to pester ex-governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, to influence the EFCC to drop the investigation.

It was also gathered that Obasa tried to meet with Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, for his intervention and assistance in the investigation by EFCC.

Sources also said Obasa, who is trying to play the victim’s card, is accusing new Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Abdul Rasheed Bawa, of planning to ruin his 2023 political ambition.

“The latest target of Obasa's campaign of calumny remains the new Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Abdul Rasheed Bawa.

“After several unsuccessful attempts at compromising the officer, he is being accused of playing 2023 agenda and targeting Tinubu, a campaign Obasa is trying to use to force his confidant to easily mobilize the Bourdillon lord (Tinubu) in his obsession for 2023 presidential ambition,” the source said.

Obasa, who is a stooge of the ex-Lagos governor, is hoping his godfather and the Federal Government will force the EFCC to stop the investigation into his case.

SaharaReporters in series of reports detailed how Obasa had engaged in looting of public funds since he became Speaker of the Assembly.

Some of his maleficence includes how he operated over 64 bank accounts using different names to steal public funds.

EXPOSED: 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, @Mudashiru_Obasa | Sahara Reporters

SaharaReporters discovered that the accounts registered with various names, are being used to siphon public funds in Lagos. #ObasaGate

READ MORE: https://t.co/Bbt4wJpU9P pic.twitter.com/N8qU8TzioQ — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 23, 2020

To conceal his identity, the Speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts.

Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts.

SaharaReporters also exposed how Obasa awarded contracts to himself using different companies owned by him and how he got the Assembly to approve N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event held.