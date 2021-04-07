How Ex-IGP Adamu Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension But Got Sacked After 2 Months

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sacked Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police before the expiration of his tenure extension.

Adamu was in Owerri when his tenure was peremptorily cut short.

Mohammed Adamu

He had visited the state following attacks on the Imo State Police Command headquarters and the Owerri correctional facility.

Adamu had charged men of the state police command not to spare members of Indigenous People of Biafra, adding that there was no hiding place for criminals in the state.

He was billed to retire on February 1 but Buhari on February 4 extended his tenure by three months and he had about 28 days to the end of the extended tenure when the President removed him from office on Tuesday.

SaharaReporters had in February exposed how the former IGP paid over N2 billion to get a one-year extension in office but got only three-month which he refused to celebrate.

See Also Exclusive EXPOSED: IGP Paid Over N2 Billion For Tenure Extension —Source

According to a source, Adamu visited traditional rulers and persons of influence across Nigeria and also spent on influencers in the Presidential Villa to get a one-year extension but the efforts did not materialise.

The source said when the extension of office for the IGP was declared, Adamu locked his door, which prevented senior officers from congratulating him.

The source said: "After spending over N2 billion to get a one-year tenure (extension), he is very upset and has refused to celebrate his tenure extension. He had brought in marabouts (a Muslim holy man or hermit) from Maiduguri well guarded by MOPOL (mobile police) but their predictions didn’t work.

"He reportedly visited traditional rulers and persons of influence across Nigeria and spent on villa influencers only to get 3 months and he is very sad about it. When the announcement was made, he locked his door; he did not allow senior officers to congratulate him.

“Now, he has embarked on a vendetta mission against those suspected to have campaigned against him in the upper echelon of the police.”

The source added that officers were not happy with the development, alleging that Adamu also promoted those who were not qualified.

The source said an example was the appointment of the aide-de-camp to the Nasarawa State governor and the rapid promotion of a policewoman, Nonye Welle, whom "the IGP claimed was his doctor to the status of Assistant Commissioner of Police while her coursemates are still Superintendents of Police".

Hassan Adamu, who is the ADC to Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State governor, is the IGP's son.