Tension In Lagos Assembly As Obasa, Cronies Face Grilling By EFCC Over Multi-million Naira Corruption Scandal

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, is in panic mode over the ongoing investigation of his various financial embezzlement and misappropriation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

SaharaReporters in series of reports had detailed how Obasa engaged in looting of public funds since he became Speaker of the Assembly.

Some of them include how he operated over 64 bank accounts using different names to steal public funds.

SaharaReporters also exposed how Obasa awarded contracts to himself using different companies owned by him and how he got the Assembly to approve millions of naira for printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event held.

Following the revelation by SaharaReporters, civil society organisations petitioned the EFCC and staged a peaceful rally at the office of the commission in Lagos.

Sources confirmed to this medium that the Speaker and all his aides and contractors have repeatedly visited the commission in the last two months.

Obasa’s official invitation to the anti-graft agency is scheduled for the first week of October 2020.

Sources revealed that as the investigation into his corrupt act thickens, Obasa had been lobbying the anti-graft agency and influential politicians to stop the investigation.

“Obasa’s Foreign Relations and Protocol Officer, Ajibosin B. Adenike, was also invited, interrogated and detained for several days.

In exchange for her freedom, she entered an agreement with the EFCC to refund all illegally obtained fund.

“Another contractor who assisted the Speaker in purchasing several vehicles under fictitious receipts was detained by the commission and driven to his house for a search in the process of investigation,” sources disclosed to SaharaReporters.

The sources confirmed an earlier report by this platform that Obasa in connivance with some members of the Lagos Assembly has been doctoring and fabricating documents to create a soft-landing for himself. See Also Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Orders Doctoring Of Vital Financial Documents Of Assembly As EFCC Begins Probe Into Alleged Looting Of Public Funds

Obasa, who is a stooge of ex-Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, is hoping that his godfather and the Federal Government will force the EFCC to stop the investigation into his case.

He was said to have flown to Abuja recently to lobby Tinubu to influence the EFCC to drop the investigation.

“Obasa was forced to fly to Abuja very early on Monday with the plan to reach his godfather, Asiwaju Tinubu, who had severally assured him of his control over the EFCC and the investigation,” a source said.

It was also gathered that Obasa tried to meet with Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, for his intervention and assistance in the investigation by EFCC.

Obasa, who is trying to play the victim’s card, is said to be accusing new Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Abdul Rasheed Bawa, of planning to ruin his 2023 political ambition.

“The latest target of Obasa's campaign of calumny is the new Lagos Zonal Head of the EFCC, Abdul Rasheed Bawa.

“After several unsuccessful attempts at compromising the officer, he is being accused of playing the 2023 agenda and targeting Tinubu, a campaign Obasa is trying to use to force his godfather to act,” the source said.