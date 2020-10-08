BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Denied Bail By EFCC, To Spend Night At Commission's Office

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been denied bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he was invited for questioning earlier on Thursday.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported that Obasa and some top accounting officials in the Lagos Assembly were invited by the EFCC for questioning.

Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

Obasa honoured the invitation at about 10:00am on Thursday and was grilled for many hours by top officials of the anti-graft agency.

Against his expectations, he was denied bail by the EFCC, forcing him to be kept for the night at the commission's office.

SaharaReporters gathered that Obasa's wife, accused of collecting N10m monthly allowance from the Assembly's coffers, was invited earlier in the week by the EFCC and was granted bail after hours of grilling.

Upon her release, she was said to have accused wives of other lawmakers in the Lagos Assembly of abandoning her in such period of crisis despite also enjoying from the free disbursement of public funds by her husband.

Recall that SaharaRepoters had earlier reported that the EFCC obtained a court order granting the temporary forfeiture of three bank accounts belonging to Obasa.

The court order was obtained from the Federal High Court, Lagos, on September 15, 2020.

The bank accounts are to be frozen pending an investigation by the EFCC.

The three bank accounts frozen are domiciled in Standard Chartered Bank under the name Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

In obtaining the ex-parte order, the EFCC said that the bank accounts were being investigated for conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering.

SaharaReporters had in series of reports detailed how Obasa had engaged in looting of public funds since he became Speaker of the Assembly.

The online news publication revealed how he operated over 64 bank accounts using different names to steal public funds.

To conceal his identity, the Speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts.

Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts.

SaharaReporters also exposed how Obasa awarded contracts to himself using different companies owned by him and how he got the Assembly to approve N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event held.