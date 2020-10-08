BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Denied Bail By EFCC, To Spend Night At Commission's Office

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported that Obasa and some top accounting officials in the Lagos Assembly were invited by the EFCC for questioning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 08, 2020

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been denied bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he was invited for questioning earlier on Thursday.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported that Obasa and some top accounting officials in the Lagos Assembly were invited by the EFCC for questioning.

Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa

Obasa honoured the invitation at about 10:00am on Thursday and was grilled for many hours by top officials of the anti-graft agency.

Against his expectations, he was denied bail by the EFCC, forcing him to be kept for the night at the commission's office.

SaharaReporters gathered that Obasa's wife, accused of collecting N10m monthly allowance from the Assembly's coffers, was invited earlier in the week by the EFCC and was granted bail after hours of grilling.

Upon her release, she was said to have accused wives of other lawmakers in the Lagos Assembly of abandoning her in such period of crisis despite also enjoying from the free disbursement of public funds by her husband.

Recall that SaharaRepoters had earlier reported that the EFCC obtained a court order granting the temporary forfeiture of three bank accounts belonging to Obasa.

The court order was obtained from the Federal High Court, Lagos, on September 15, 2020.

The bank accounts are to be frozen pending an investigation by the EFCC.

The three bank accounts frozen are domiciled in Standard Chartered Bank under the name Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

In obtaining the ex-parte order, the EFCC said that the bank accounts were being investigated for conspiracy, diversion of funds, abuse of office and money laundering.

SaharaReporters had in series of reports detailed how Obasa had engaged in looting of public funds since he became Speaker of the Assembly.

The online news publication revealed how he operated over 64 bank accounts using different names to steal public funds.

To conceal his identity, the Speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts.

Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts.

SaharaReporters also exposed how Obasa awarded contracts to himself using different companies owned by him and how he got the Assembly to approve N258m for the printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event held.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, In EFCC Office Over Misappropriation Of Public Funds
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Scrap Redundant Federal Agencies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption New EFCC Chairman Orders Withdrawal Of $153m Fraud Case Against Former Executive Director Of First Bank, Dauda Lawal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Bola Tinubu Used Osun Governor, Oyetola, Others As Fronts For Alpha Beta
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Zazzau Emirate Council Member Resigns After Appointment Of New Emir
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Hisbah Bans Girls, Ladies From Using Mobile Phones, Wearing Sunglasses In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics WTO Confirms Okonjo-Iweala In Final Race For DG
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Musician To Serve 10-year Jail Term For Repeatedly Raping Woman In United Kingdom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News NULGE President, Ibrahim Khaleel, Is Dead
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, In EFCC Office Over Misappropriation Of Public Funds
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Asks President Buhari To Scrap Redundant Federal Agencies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics For Daring Us, We Will Launch Radio Biafra In Daura, IPOB Tells Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Governor Abiodun’s Largess Amid Tuber Of Yam, N200 Rewards For Nigeria’s Best Graduating Students By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Four Super Eagles Players Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Algeria, Tunisia Matches
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad